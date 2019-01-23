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Patriots Really Support Trump By Telling Him To Do His Job
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423 views • January 23, 2019
The time has come for patriots to hold Trump’s feet to the fire. Alex explains that by forcing Trump to do his job, America still has a chance to be saved from the globalist agenda.
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