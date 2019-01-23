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((( WAKE UP ))) Full Show - TIPPING POINT! World Awakens To MSM Deception – 01/22/2019
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33 views • January 23, 2019
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The world’s richest globalists have arrived in Davos, Switzerland to push their anti-human agenda in the World Economic Forum. Joining Alex Jones on today’s show is Newswars.com's European correspondent Dan Lyman, delivering exclusive on-the-ground reports from Davos. Furthermore, grassroots director of Liberty Hangout Kaitlin Bennett explains the rising political tensions in America. Paul Joseph Watson hosts the final hour.
The world’s richest globalists have arrived in Davos, Switzerland to push their anti-human agenda in the World Economic Forum. Joining Alex Jones on today’s show is Newswars.com's European correspondent Dan Lyman, delivering exclusive on-the-ground reports from Davos. Furthermore, grassroots director of Liberty Hangout Kaitlin Bennett explains the rising political tensions in America. Paul Joseph Watson hosts the final hour.
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