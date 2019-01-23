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GENITA M. MASON DEMONSTRATES HOW TO MAKE THE BIOSANCTUARY'S BIOTOXIN, PATHOGEN KILLING FORMULA
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256 views • January 23, 2019
Genita M. Mason, Medical Director and award winning orthomolecular healthcare practitioner, demonstrates how to make a potent SIBO Pathogen Paté that kills yeast, harmful bacteria, mold, fungus, cancer cells, fungus and other biotoxins in the gut and blood that compromise your your entire gastrointestinal tract and general health. Healing the gut and restoring a robust microbiota is essential to your immune system and general health.
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