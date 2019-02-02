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Houston, TX Soul-Winning Marathon | Feb 2, 2019
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Pure Words Baptist Church and Old Path Baptist Church will be hosting a soul-winning marathon in Houston, TX on Saturday, February 2, 2019.
Schedule:
9:00am - Meet at Pure Words Baptist Church (14567 Main St, Houston, TX 77035)
10:00am - Soulwinning
12:15pm - Lunch at Chick-fil-A (5001 Beechnut St, Houston, TX 77096)
1:30pm - Soulwinning
4:00pm - Finish
Original video: http://bit.ly/2FTfDpu
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Schedule:
9:00am - Meet at Pure Words Baptist Church (14567 Main St, Houston, TX 77035)
10:00am - Soulwinning
12:15pm - Lunch at Chick-fil-A (5001 Beechnut St, Houston, TX 77096)
1:30pm - Soulwinning
4:00pm - Finish
Original video: http://bit.ly/2FTfDpu
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
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