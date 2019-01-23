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((( WAKE UP ))) Hoax Attack On The Covington Catholic Kids Drives Stake Into The Heart Of The MSM..
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1295 views • January 23, 2019
MSM is now back peddling after one of the most obvious examples of fake news against Trump supporters. Alex exposes the hypocrisy of the MSM that virtue signals before knowing the facts.
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