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02142018 Fl School Shooting David Hogg claims Janitor Saved many lives during shooting
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13 views • January 23, 2019
02142018 Fl School Shooting David Hogg claims Janitor Saved many lives during shooting
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Fox News Anchor has Mark on her Forehead during Interview with David Hogg
News Anchor "in the lunchroom...where some of the Freaks in School sit"
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Fox News Anchor has Mark on her Forehead during Interview with David Hogg
News Anchor "in the lunchroom...where some of the Freaks in School sit"
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