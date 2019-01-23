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02142018 Fl School Shooting Three Shooters Cristina Vega interview on KRPC2
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10 views • January 23, 2019
02142018 Fl School Shooting KRPC2 Cristina Vega interview Three Shooters
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Cristina Vega-"the other shooter started coming up"..."they told us to keep focused and looking
ahead the ARMY people because they did'nt want us to see the body thay hid in the
corner, they where putting mats over them"
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Cristina Vega-"the other shooter started coming up"..."they told us to keep focused and looking
ahead the ARMY people because they did'nt want us to see the body thay hid in the
corner, they where putting mats over them"
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