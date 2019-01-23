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Stinchfield: Supreme Court Takes Up New Second Amendment Case
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22 views • January 23, 2019
“The United States Supreme Court it looks like now for the first time in nearly a decade will take up a Second Amendment case… on the surface it may seem like a simple case, but it is much bigger than that. This has to do with firearms outside of your home.” –Grant Stinchfield
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