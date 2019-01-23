© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Buzzfeed Hoax Demonstrates The Hypocrisy Of The Mainstream Media
Follow
0
Share
Report
15 views • January 23, 2019
The anti-trump agenda behind mainstream media coverage these days has no intention of hiding. Instead of recating their coverage and sticking to the truth, media outlets are doubling down and demanding the public's respect while actively betyraying it.
https://www.infowars.com/media-heartbroken-after-learning-truth-about-false-buzzfeed-report/
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
https://www.infowars.com/media-heartbroken-after-learning-truth-about-false-buzzfeed-report/
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.