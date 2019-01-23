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Sanders rips Pelosi: 'Nothing more than an obstructionist'
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63 views • January 23, 2019
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders responds to comments made by freshman congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about climate change and the end of the world. #Hannity #FoxNews
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trumpwhite housenewspoliticspresident trumppresident donald trumpfox newsfox news channelnancy pelosihannitysean hannitytrump newsdonald trumpsanderswhite house newswhite house todayborder securityborder walltrump wallpressaocalexandria ocasio cortezocasio cortezpress secretarysarah huckabee sanderssarah sandersgovernment shutdownsarah sanders hannity
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