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Pastor Anderson Preaching in Oklahoma City, OK | Feb 21, 2019
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17 views • January 23, 2019
Pastor Steven Anderson will be preaching at Stedfast Baptist Church Oklahoma City on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 7PM CST.
Church address:
6444 Northwest Expressway #217, Oklahoma City, OK
Facebook event: http://bit.ly/PSAOkc
Original video: http://bit.ly/2FTfDpu
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Church address:
6444 Northwest Expressway #217, Oklahoma City, OK
Facebook event: http://bit.ly/PSAOkc
Original video: http://bit.ly/2FTfDpu
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
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