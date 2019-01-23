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FAKE NEWS PRINCES!
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219 views • January 23, 2019
As the relentless assault on Trump and our REPUBLIC by the willing FAKE NEWS agents of their global elitist New World Order masters intensifies, history screams that they are even BIGGER FOOLS than they appear. Their death wish for AMERICA - THE IDEA - will inevitably become a personal matter. VERY PERSONAL!
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