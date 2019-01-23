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Do I really need EMF protection?
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34 views • January 23, 2019
The discovery of electricity has without doubt made life easier, cleaner and more efficient. Most of us rely on it totally. Advances are being made rapidly with new technology, and 5G is being introduced worldwide.
But - no long-term studies have been done on how this affects us, animals and birds.
While we can appreciate and enjoy the many benefits.....read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/do-i-really-need-emf-protection/
But - no long-term studies have been done on how this affects us, animals and birds.
While we can appreciate and enjoy the many benefits.....read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/do-i-really-need-emf-protection/
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