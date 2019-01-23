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Trump Theory 102: 3-Stage Assault of the Deep State
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12 views • January 23, 2019
The chess game being played by the Trump includes the declassification of the FISA warrant, Christopher Steele and Bruce Ohr texts, 302 forms
Dr. David Janda/Operation Freedom:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=olGxpqPhgnc
Dr. David Janda/Operation Freedom:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=olGxpqPhgnc
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