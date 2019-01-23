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Trump Nationalism: Racist or Anti-Globalist?
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5 views • January 23, 2019
The multi-dimensional chess game continues as Trump puts America first in favor of national sovereignty and in defiance of one-world government globalists. A sovereign and well-protected nation is a nation that can not be controlled.
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