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FISA Pt II
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5 views • January 23, 2019
FISA: Who are the Players? Pt II
Who are the FISA players? Christopher Steele, Bruce Ohr, Loretta Lynch, James Comey, and Clinton collusion explained.
Who are the FISA players? Christopher Steele, Bruce Ohr, Loretta Lynch, James Comey, and Clinton collusion explained.
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