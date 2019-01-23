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Pastor Anderson Preaching in Jacksonville, FL | Feb 8, 2019
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6 views • January 23, 2019
Pastor Steven Anderson will be preaching at Stedfast Baptist Church Jacksonville on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 7PM EST.
Church address:
1265 Lane Ave S, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Facebook event: http://bit.ly/PSAjax
Original video: http://bit.ly/2FI2Qao
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Church address:
1265 Lane Ave S, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Facebook event: http://bit.ly/PSAjax
Original video: http://bit.ly/2FI2Qao
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
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