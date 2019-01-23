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Somalis Demand Sharia Law For School Lunches
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326 views • January 23, 2019
Alex Jones presents a local U.S. news report where practicing Muslims were given a platform to advocate for the replacement of free school lunches with free, Sharia Law compliant, school lunches, illustrating the dependency migrants from the war torn middle east have on U.S. welfare programs.
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