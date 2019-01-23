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Owen Shroyer To Press Charges Against Women's March Protester That Sexually Assaulted Him
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8593 views • January 23, 2019
Callers to the show weigh in on whether or not Owen Shroyer should file charges against the woman who sexually assaulted him at the women's march in D.C. Some say he should focus on more important matters, while others say he should hold her acountable for her atrocious entitled behavior.
https://www.infowars.com/video-womens-marcher-sexually-assaults-male-reporter/
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