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FrankenFoot Theatre 18 - The Force Is The Force
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27 views • January 23, 2019
A quick run-through of the original set of films, then I go through some issues with the two new films and then I correlate GeekerGate with Trump BUTTHURT
To Kathleen Kennedy, J.J. Abrams, et. al. - pay attention to the end if you ever want to sell ONE TICKET TO EPISODE NINE TO ANY TRUE STAR WARS FANS.
To Kathleen Kennedy, J.J. Abrams, et. al. - pay attention to the end if you ever want to sell ONE TICKET TO EPISODE NINE TO ANY TRUE STAR WARS FANS.
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