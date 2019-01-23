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Twitter Bans Alex Jones But Allowed Thousands Of Radical Leftists To Target Children For Harassment - War Room Full Show
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247 views • January 23, 2019
On today’s War Room Owen Shroyer opens up the phones lines asking the audience if they think he should press charges against the woman who sexually assaulted him. We also look at how the mainstream fake news media is dividing America and how brainwashed the left has become.
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