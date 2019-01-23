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City Of Austin Installs Wall To Stop Crime And Drugs
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1329 views • January 23, 2019
As trendy leftists fight against President Trump's border wall, Alex Jones presents a local news report from Austin, Texas where local business owners are petitioning the city government to build a wall in a trendy, affluent part of town to prevent crime and maintain public sanitation.
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