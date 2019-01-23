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Reporters At Davos Document EU Army Plan
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432 views • January 23, 2019
Dan Lyman joins Alex Jones live via Skype from Davos, Switzerland to detail the list of world elites in attendance thus far, and he also discusses the meeting between Germany's Merkel and France's Macron where they officially signed into action an army for the European Union, fulfilling Hitler's dream.
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