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Why Donald Trump Will Stick To His Guns On The Government Shutdown
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24 views • January 22, 2019
The Republican party is the only side calling for and surrendering their paycheck due to the government shutdown. The only side making concessions to reach an end to the shutdown. The Democrats will end up owning this shutdown as their failure due to their negligence of the will of the people.
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:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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