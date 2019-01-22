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Why Are Liberals Allowed To Bully And Harass Teens On Twitter?
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179 views • January 22, 2019
Why has no member of the main stream press been held accountable for defamation for spreading provably false information? Twitter has become a hatesphere. The same journalists and celebrities who called for Alex Jones' head for people being harassed, are now openly calling for people to harass children and their families.
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:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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