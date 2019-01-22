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Big Pharmaceutical Companies Look To Subvert Stem Cell Technology
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31 views • January 22, 2019
Would big pharma have any interest in forcing the FDA to subvert medical treatments that they are unable to patent and control? Why would we not be allowed to use our own cells to treat our own bodies? Kristin Comella, PhD, joins the show to discuss how her clinic is fighting the FDA.
https://usstemcellclinic.com/fda-response/
https://usstemcellclinic.com/
http://mycellsmychoice.org/
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
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https://usstemcellclinic.com/fda-response/
https://usstemcellclinic.com/
http://mycellsmychoice.org/
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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