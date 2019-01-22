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Senator Graham Signals His Intention To Investigate Obama / Clinton Scandals
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39 views • January 22, 2019
Lindsey Graham is attempting to hold the Obama administration and its Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, accountable for crimes perpetrated during their reign. Democrats are outraged at facing the corruption of their own party for fear of empowering Trumps administration and allowing America to prosper despite them.
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/426249-graham-angers-dems-by-digging-into-clinton-obama-controversies
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https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/426249-graham-angers-dems-by-digging-into-clinton-obama-controversies
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http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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