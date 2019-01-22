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Native American Vietnam Vet Is NOT A Vietnam Vet
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242 views • January 22, 2019
MSM has now had to admit that Nathan Phillips was not deployed during Vietnam, although they were quick to label him as a Vietnam veteran when it fit their narrative. Paul Joseph Watson exposes the fake news leftist agenda.
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