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CRUSADE OF PRAYER - Plenary Indulgence for Absolution
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19 views • January 22, 2019
This gift from me will enable them to spread the truth of My Holy Word so that it will touch hearts everywhere they go.
They must say this prayer for seven consecutive days and they will be given the gift of total absolution and the power of the Holy Spirit.
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/01/31/crusade-prayer-24-plenary-indulgence-for-absolution/
They must say this prayer for seven consecutive days and they will be given the gift of total absolution and the power of the Holy Spirit.
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/01/31/crusade-prayer-24-plenary-indulgence-for-absolution/
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