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El grano del sistema #241 - Plan Calfú, la entrega de la Argentina
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3 views • January 22, 2019
PLAN CALFÚ, ENTREGA DEL TERRITORIO ARGENTINO
MIGRACIÓN DE LOS ARGENTINOS
NUEVAS GUERRAS: MANIPULACIÓN CLIMA Y ATAQUES RADIACTIVOS SILENCIOSOS
CÁNCER QUE VINO DE LA TIERRA
LOBBY SOJERO TRAS CONTAMINACIÓN
CATÁSTROFE ECOLÓGICA EN SELVA AMAZÓNICA
CASTIGO CORPORAL A TRABAJADORES CHINOS
TRABAJO INFANTIL AUTORIZADO EN JUJUY
LO QUE OCULTAN DE OPO OFICIALISTAS BOSIO Y PICHETO
LINEAS LOW COST Y SEGURIDAD AÉREA; HASTA QUE SE PRODUZCA OTRO LAPA
Video original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ow9E8w43Nxc
MIGRACIÓN DE LOS ARGENTINOS
NUEVAS GUERRAS: MANIPULACIÓN CLIMA Y ATAQUES RADIACTIVOS SILENCIOSOS
CÁNCER QUE VINO DE LA TIERRA
LOBBY SOJERO TRAS CONTAMINACIÓN
CATÁSTROFE ECOLÓGICA EN SELVA AMAZÓNICA
CASTIGO CORPORAL A TRABAJADORES CHINOS
TRABAJO INFANTIL AUTORIZADO EN JUJUY
LO QUE OCULTAN DE OPO OFICIALISTAS BOSIO Y PICHETO
LINEAS LOW COST Y SEGURIDAD AÉREA; HASTA QUE SE PRODUZCA OTRO LAPA
Video original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ow9E8w43Nxc
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