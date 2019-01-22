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El grano del sistema #243 - La final de la vergüenza o una mano negra
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3 views • January 22, 2019
CONCEPTOS PREVIOS 01:06
FINAL VERGÜENZA 04:16
FRAUDE BÚSQUEDA ARA SAN JUAN 12:10
CONSPIRACIÓN SILENCIO 26:32
CUIDADOS G20 36:14
DIPUTADO CAMBIEMOS ROBA PUNTA PISTOLA 37:14
JAVIER MILEI TABLAS 40:52
SERGIO MAZZA CONVOCADO FMI 41:56
FRAUDE BANCOS 42.52
FIN DINERO EFECTIVO 45:12
CONSEJOS VOCERA ONU 47:45
EMBAJADORES TRANS 50:59
ADIOS AMAZONIA 53:20
CHIP MARCA BESTIA 55:39
PIDEN REGRESE SERVICIO MILITAR 57:18
CONCLUSIONES 59:15
Video original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=70-Vzq5YuHs
FINAL VERGÜENZA 04:16
FRAUDE BÚSQUEDA ARA SAN JUAN 12:10
CONSPIRACIÓN SILENCIO 26:32
CUIDADOS G20 36:14
DIPUTADO CAMBIEMOS ROBA PUNTA PISTOLA 37:14
JAVIER MILEI TABLAS 40:52
SERGIO MAZZA CONVOCADO FMI 41:56
FRAUDE BANCOS 42.52
FIN DINERO EFECTIVO 45:12
CONSEJOS VOCERA ONU 47:45
EMBAJADORES TRANS 50:59
ADIOS AMAZONIA 53:20
CHIP MARCA BESTIA 55:39
PIDEN REGRESE SERVICIO MILITAR 57:18
CONCLUSIONES 59:15
Video original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=70-Vzq5YuHs
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