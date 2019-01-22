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El grano del sistema #240 - ARA San Juan, el pacto de silencio
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10 views • January 22, 2019
TRIPLE FRONTERA, PERLA DEL SISTEMA
BOLSONARO, PUNTA DE LANZA NUEVO ORDEN MUNDIAL
BALCANIZACION DE BRASIL
EL BOLSONARO ARGENTINO
FIN DE LA VIVIENDA PROPIA, PLAN GLOBAL
5G, ARMA LETAL DEL SISTEMA
DEUDA PUBLICA Y SANGRIA FINANCIERA
ARA SAN JUAN, EL PACTO DEL SILENCIO
SE ANULA EL MATRIMONIO HOMOSEXUAL
SIGUE LA JODA DE LA OBRA PUBLICA
MAFIA DE LAS CONSTRUCTORAS VIENE DE 1981
MIGRACIÓN VENEZOLANA A PERÚ-SS.
Video original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ec3MQ83i_e4
BOLSONARO, PUNTA DE LANZA NUEVO ORDEN MUNDIAL
BALCANIZACION DE BRASIL
EL BOLSONARO ARGENTINO
FIN DE LA VIVIENDA PROPIA, PLAN GLOBAL
5G, ARMA LETAL DEL SISTEMA
DEUDA PUBLICA Y SANGRIA FINANCIERA
ARA SAN JUAN, EL PACTO DEL SILENCIO
SE ANULA EL MATRIMONIO HOMOSEXUAL
SIGUE LA JODA DE LA OBRA PUBLICA
MAFIA DE LAS CONSTRUCTORAS VIENE DE 1981
MIGRACIÓN VENEZOLANA A PERÚ-SS.
Video original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ec3MQ83i_e4
Keywords
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