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El grano del sistema #244 - G20, lo que pasó y lo que viene
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2 views • January 22, 2019
G20, LA REALIDAD Y LO QUE NOS QUIEREN CONTAR 01:14
RÉGIMEN DE TRABAJO EN CHINA 08:51
G20 LO QUE VIENE DESPUÉS 12:14
DESESTABILIZACIÓN DE EUROPA 17:04
MASONERÍA Y POLÍTICA DE GÉNERO 21:51
FASCISMO DEL SIGLO XXI 23:49
DOCUMENTO SECRETO DEL ARA SAN JUAN 28:08
FIN DEL FÚTBOL 45:03
LA RAÍZ CONFLICTO ABORIGEN EN EL SUR 58:39
CIUDADES AUTÓNOMAS; UN ESTADO DENTRO DE OTRO 1:08:50
COLTÁN, ESCLAVITUD SIGLO XXI 1:12:16
CONCLUSIONES 1:16:07
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DH8x4ZlFIa4
RÉGIMEN DE TRABAJO EN CHINA 08:51
G20 LO QUE VIENE DESPUÉS 12:14
DESESTABILIZACIÓN DE EUROPA 17:04
MASONERÍA Y POLÍTICA DE GÉNERO 21:51
FASCISMO DEL SIGLO XXI 23:49
DOCUMENTO SECRETO DEL ARA SAN JUAN 28:08
FIN DEL FÚTBOL 45:03
LA RAÍZ CONFLICTO ABORIGEN EN EL SUR 58:39
CIUDADES AUTÓNOMAS; UN ESTADO DENTRO DE OTRO 1:08:50
COLTÁN, ESCLAVITUD SIGLO XXI 1:12:16
CONCLUSIONES 1:16:07
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DH8x4ZlFIa4
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