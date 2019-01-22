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Pastor Anderson Preaching in Tucson, AZ | Jan 24, 2019
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1 view • January 22, 2019
Pastor Steven Anderson will be preaching at Faithful Word Baptist Church Tucson on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 7PM MST.
Church address:
2666 N. 1st Ave, Suite A, Tucson, AZ.
Facebook event: http://bit.ly/PSAtuc
Original video: http://bit.ly/2MoRxUY
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Church address:
2666 N. 1st Ave, Suite A, Tucson, AZ.
Facebook event: http://bit.ly/PSAtuc
Original video: http://bit.ly/2MoRxUY
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
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