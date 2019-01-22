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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) TUESDAY 1/22/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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291 views • January 22, 2019
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SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY ON ALEX:
MERKEL, MACRON BOOED AS THEY SIGN BILL FOR EU ARMY
LATEST MELTDOWN TRIGGER FOR LIBERALS: FACIAL SMIRK
DEATH THREATS FROM RACIST PSYCHO LEFTISTS FOR MAGA CATHOLIC STUDENTS
DEMOCRAT "PROFESSOR" OCASIO-CORTEZ LATEST - THE WORLD WILL STOP SPINNING & END IN 12 YEARS
Guests:
Kaitlin Bennett
Dan Lyman, Newswars.com's European correspondent
4th Hour Host:
Paul Joseph Watson
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY ON ALEX:
MERKEL, MACRON BOOED AS THEY SIGN BILL FOR EU ARMY
LATEST MELTDOWN TRIGGER FOR LIBERALS: FACIAL SMIRK
DEATH THREATS FROM RACIST PSYCHO LEFTISTS FOR MAGA CATHOLIC STUDENTS
DEMOCRAT "PROFESSOR" OCASIO-CORTEZ LATEST - THE WORLD WILL STOP SPINNING & END IN 12 YEARS
Guests:
Kaitlin Bennett
Dan Lyman, Newswars.com's European correspondent
4th Hour Host:
Paul Joseph Watson
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