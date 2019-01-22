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The World To End In 12 Years According To Meth-Mouth Cortez
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221 views • January 22, 2019
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was recently interviewed and claimed that the world will end in 12 years unless climate change becomes our #1 priority. Alex explains how the leftists agenda continues to deny actual science.
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