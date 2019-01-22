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Solaris BlueRaven Covert Ai Technology Survivor Testimony [11-05-2015]
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54 views • January 22, 2019
Let Us Recognize and Admit the Facts
We Lost Control
We Lost Control of the Facts
We Lost Control of the TechnoLuciferianism
TechnoLuciferianism WarCrimes Against Humanity
Nightshadow Anomaly Detectives
https://solarisblueraven.webs.com
https://www.nightshadowanomalydetectives.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TUMYPRyCqBQ
The Key to Code Breaking was Pattern Recognition
The New Religion is called Techno Luciferianism
We Lost Control
We Lost Control of the Facts
We Lost Control of the TechnoLuciferianism
TechnoLuciferianism WarCrimes Against Humanity
Nightshadow Anomaly Detectives
https://solarisblueraven.webs.com
https://www.nightshadowanomalydetectives.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TUMYPRyCqBQ
The Key to Code Breaking was Pattern Recognition
The New Religion is called Techno Luciferianism
Keywords
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