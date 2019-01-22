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Pastor Thompson's February Preaching Schedule & New Church Website
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2 views • January 22, 2019
Pastor Aaron Thompson of Sure Foundation Baptist Church in Vancouver, WA announces a new church website and his preaching schedule for the month of February.
New website: http://surefoundationbaptist.church/
Preaching schedule:
Friday, February 1, 2019 at 7PM CST - Old Path Baptist Church in Adkins, TX
Sunday, February 3, 2019 at 10:30AM & 6:30PM CST - Pure Words Baptist Church in Houston, TX
Original video: http://bit.ly/2AUNrzi
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
New website: http://surefoundationbaptist.church/
Preaching schedule:
Friday, February 1, 2019 at 7PM CST - Old Path Baptist Church in Adkins, TX
Sunday, February 3, 2019 at 10:30AM & 6:30PM CST - Pure Words Baptist Church in Houston, TX
Original video: http://bit.ly/2AUNrzi
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
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