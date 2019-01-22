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Abortion Is A Satanic Sacrifice - Baby Sacrifice Ritual
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20 views • January 22, 2019
Resources:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2019-01-21-senator-elizabeth-warren-likens-abortion-to-getting-your-tonsils-yanked.html
https://www.lifenews.com/2019/01/11/comedian-lizz-winstead-calls-unborn-babies-medical-waste-and-pro-lifers-real-bat-extremists/
https://amzn.to/2W8sR7v
http://www.lepantoinstitute.org/former-satanist-i-performed-satanic-rituals-inside-abortion-clinics/
https://bit.ly/2R6y6AM
https://bit.ly/1VWFSvz
https://ind.pn/2HpEKmn
Blog - https://www.beardedbiblethumper.com/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2019-01-21-senator-elizabeth-warren-likens-abortion-to-getting-your-tonsils-yanked.html
https://www.lifenews.com/2019/01/11/comedian-lizz-winstead-calls-unborn-babies-medical-waste-and-pro-lifers-real-bat-extremists/
https://amzn.to/2W8sR7v
http://www.lepantoinstitute.org/former-satanist-i-performed-satanic-rituals-inside-abortion-clinics/
https://bit.ly/2R6y6AM
https://bit.ly/1VWFSvz
https://ind.pn/2HpEKmn
Blog - https://www.beardedbiblethumper.com/
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