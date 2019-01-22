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World In Brief – January 22, 2019
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0 view • January 22, 2019
• President Trump scores new victory in the Supreme Court
• The transgender epidemic in the United Kingdom
• And – an ancient recumbent stone circle revealed as a recent replica
News brief from Word Matters! at http://www.ernestdempsey.com/
• The transgender epidemic in the United Kingdom
• And – an ancient recumbent stone circle revealed as a recent replica
News brief from Word Matters! at http://www.ernestdempsey.com/
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