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Democratic leaders reject Trump’s plan to reopen government
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238 views • January 22, 2019
Culturintel and CIEN+ CEO Lili Gil Valletta, former congressman Brad Miller (D-N.C.) and Trump 2020 Advisory Board member Jeff Ballabon discuss President Trump’s proposal to reopen the government and how Democratic leaders are pushing against it.
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