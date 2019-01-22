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World Elite Meet In Davos To Plot Destruction Of Worldwide Nationalist Uprising
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932 views • January 22, 2019
"Rules for thee, but not for me" seems to be the operating mantra of the world elite as 1500 private planes converge in Switzerland so that they can tell us how bad climate change is. The Covington Catholic debacle continues to be top story news as the total hypocrisy and lies of the mainstream media unravels further with each new revelation. Millie Weaver and Joel Patrick join the show to discuss, plus special guest John Ward on this edition of the David Knight Show.
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