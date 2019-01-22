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SHOCK VIDEO: Leftist Mob Threatens To Kill Covington Catholic Kids
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172 views • January 22, 2019
Emerging footage from the incident with the Covington Catholic school children and the adult protestors reveals just how crazed the left can be. Alex breaks down how the left has become radicalized by MSM to feel hate for patriots, conservatives, and trump supporters.
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