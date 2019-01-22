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1,500 Private Jets Converge On Davos So Elites Can "Fight Climate Change"
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813 views • January 22, 2019
At least 1,500 private jets are expected to descend on Davos and nearby airports in Switzerland this week as the international financial and political elite gathers to talk about global climate challenges.
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