© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covington Catholic Debacle Perfectly Illustrates The Media's Hypocrisy
Follow
0
Share
Report
83 views • January 22, 2019
Several video feeds surfaced over the weekend showing activist Nathan Phillips banging a drum in front of a group of students outside the Lincoln Memorial for the pro-life march, which the mainstream media then claimed was an act of racism by the students.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.