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01.22.19 AIM Truth News Headlines, Part 2
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5 views • January 22, 2019
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Bus unloads 84 illegal aliens to cross border in Arizona
Deep State coup d’état scheme to install Nancy Pelosi as president
China has weakest economic growth in 30 years
demonrats to ban teens from wearing MAGA hats
Russia files against Facebook, Twitter for violating data laws
France fines google 50M francs for forced consent data collection
John Roberts enabled FISC to spy on Trump
SOTU venue
Vatican human trafficking intertwined with global migration pact
Bus unloads 84 illegal aliens to cross border in Arizona
Deep State coup d’état scheme to install Nancy Pelosi as president
China has weakest economic growth in 30 years
demonrats to ban teens from wearing MAGA hats
Russia files against Facebook, Twitter for violating data laws
France fines google 50M francs for forced consent data collection
John Roberts enabled FISC to spy on Trump
SOTU venue
Vatican human trafficking intertwined with global migration pact
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