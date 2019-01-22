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Etymology - Was America Named After Vikings? Amer Eirikr, Word-Roots MAR vs. MER, blood or gold
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11 views • January 22, 2019
☆𝗕𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧𝗘𝗢𝗡☆ 𝗗𝗢𝗘𝗦 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗬𝗘𝗧 𝗛𝗔𝗩𝗘 𝗔 𝗦𝗨𝗕𝗦𝗖𝗥𝗜𝗕𝗘 𝗙𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗘, 𝙎𝙊 𝙋𝙇𝙀𝘼𝙎𝙀 𝘼𝘿𝘿 𝙈𝙔 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙉𝙉𝙀𝙇 𝙏𝙊 𝙔𝙊𝙐𝙍 𝘽𝙍𝙊𝙒𝙎𝙀𝙍 𝘽𝙊𝙊𝙆𝙈𝘼𝙍𝙆𝙎!
❤
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˙·٠•●♥ 𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗞𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗜𝗡𝗚! ♥●•٠·˙
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🔴 Chrome ⋮ Bookmarks
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𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗼𝗿𝘆: Learning-Etymology
Amer Eirikr, roots MAR vs. MER, blood or gold, trick or treat
Etymology, linguistics and Symbology
(Recorded 10-10-18)
Find more at
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fx/
Video #302
❤
⚡
♫
☕
˙·٠•●♥ 𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗞𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗜𝗡𝗚! ♥●•٠·˙
🔴
🔴 Chrome ⋮ Bookmarks
🔴
𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗼𝗿𝘆: Learning-Etymology
Amer Eirikr, roots MAR vs. MER, blood or gold, trick or treat
Etymology, linguistics and Symbology
(Recorded 10-10-18)
Find more at
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fx/
Video #302
Keywords
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