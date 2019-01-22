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Left-wing media now ENEMY COMBATANTS in a civil war
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724 views • January 22, 2019
The left-wing media is now functioning as a domestic terrorism organization, overtly inciting mob violence against innocent people, purely based on the color of their skin.

The enemy media must be occupied, dismantled and stopped from poisoning our culture and threatening the American people.

Stay informed. Read http://NewsTarget.com or http://NaturalNews.com

For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
Keywords
fake newsjournalismcivil warhoaxfirst amendmentmediadomestic terrorismenemy combatantsmob violence
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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