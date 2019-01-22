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El grano del sistema #245 - El colapso inducido de Argentina
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6 views • January 22, 2019
LA INSEGURIDAD COMO UNA ESTRATEGIA DEL SISTEMA 01:13
LA DOCTRINA CHOCOBAR 27:57
LA DESESTABILIZACION DE EUROPA 30:41
EL NUEVO ORDEN MUNDIAL ESTA ENTRE NOSOTROS 40:56
EL PACTO GLOBAL MIGRATORIO 45:49
EL COLAPSO INDUCIDO DE ARGENTINA COMO META GEOPOLÍTICA DEL NUEVO ORDEN MUNDIAL 52:11
SOLIDARIDAD, ORDEN Y PROGRESO; LOS OBJETIVOS DEL SIGLO XXI 1:08:04
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=adTU1rjf5nc
LA DOCTRINA CHOCOBAR 27:57
LA DESESTABILIZACION DE EUROPA 30:41
EL NUEVO ORDEN MUNDIAL ESTA ENTRE NOSOTROS 40:56
EL PACTO GLOBAL MIGRATORIO 45:49
EL COLAPSO INDUCIDO DE ARGENTINA COMO META GEOPOLÍTICA DEL NUEVO ORDEN MUNDIAL 52:11
SOLIDARIDAD, ORDEN Y PROGRESO; LOS OBJETIVOS DEL SIGLO XXI 1:08:04
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=adTU1rjf5nc
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