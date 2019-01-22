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"Y A LA MEDIANOCHE SE OYO UN CLAMOR" - Pr. John Lopera
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0 view • January 22, 2019
"Y a La Medianoche Se Oyo Un Clamor". Mateo Capitulo 25 Vs 6. Pr. John Lopera. Tema Presentado En La Vigilia De La Iglesia Advenimiento Del Septimo Dia Los Tres Angeles De Irving Texas. Una Produccion de Advenimiento TV. Ministerio El Fuerte Clamor.
Enlace original - https://youtu.be/jmPKJsNt5Uw
Enlace original - https://youtu.be/jmPKJsNt5Uw
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